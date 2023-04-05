Sullivan first responders talk about how they've been handling the tornado damage recovery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan, first responders have been working non stop since Friday. Mayor Clint Lamb has taken a hands-on approach to dealing with the wreckage as well.
There's no doubt, everyone has their hands full. Few people are taking time to breathe, and take care of their mental health.
Colton Robertson is a volunteer firefighter in Sullivan. He was just one of the many first responders who jumped into action when the tornado hit.
Robertson says the hardest part for him was just realizing a whole portion of the city had been wiped out. People he knew were without a home. He says this is what keeps him motivated.
"Just the satisfaction of helping somebody. Every time we go on a call, we're doing something for somebody, for the better good," said Robertson.
Mayor Clint Lamb has been right alongside first responders all week long. He says it's hard to fill so many roles in an emergency.
"You're not the EMA director, but yet, you're kind of the pseudo-EMA director of the city. You just kind of step up and do things, and you really don't wait. But, you also have to balance not stepping in front of anybody and screwing up the system, but at the same time being there to take care of your people," said Mayor Lamb.
Lamb says that recently, he had some time to focus on himself, after focusing on so many others who were affected by the storm. In that time, Lamb had the chance to decompress some thoughts. All that kept going through his mind was the city pool.
"It was so much more than a swimming pool, right? It was a place to gather. It was a place to relax. It was a place for relief. It was a place where the spirit of the community was raised, where a community rallied behind a pool," said Lamb.
The pool was in the path of destruction. Lamb has revisited the pool recently. He says he could still hear children laughing and the water splashing.
"I stood there and then I turned. I saw a warzone all around it. It was surreal. It was a moment that I can't really explain," said Mayor Lamb. “There's a road back. We were doing great before and we're gonna do even better after."
Mayor Lamb says that revisiting the pool where memories and family time was had, made him realize that the best is yet to come to the city of Sullivan.
"At the end of the day, as heartbroken as I am and as heavy-hearted as I am, I feel like the calling is gonna be answered over the coming weeks and months and years. I can assure you," said Lamb.
Mayor Lamb wants to let first responders know how much their help and professionalism has been appreciated, and to stay tuned for so much more to come.