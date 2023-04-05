 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Parts of the Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues along portions of the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into late
this weekend or early next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts
local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall through this evening is expected to prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White but still have
stages below recent crests. Those with interests along these rivers
should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sullivan first responders talk about how they've been handling the tornado damage recovery

Sullivan first responders talk about how they've been handling the tornado damage recovery

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan, first responders have been working non stop since Friday. Mayor Clint Lamb has taken a hands-on approach to dealing with the wreckage as well. 

There's no doubt, everyone has their hands full. Few people are taking time to breathe, and take care of their mental health. 

Sullivan Fire Department

Colton Robertson is a volunteer firefighter in Sullivan. He was just one of the many first responders who jumped into action when the tornado hit.

Robertson says the hardest part for him was just realizing a whole portion of the city had been wiped out. People he knew were without a home. He says this is what keeps him motivated.

"Just the satisfaction of helping somebody. Every time we go on a call, we're doing something for somebody, for the better good," said Robertson.

Mayor Clint Lamb has been right alongside first responders all week long. He says it's hard to fill so many roles in an emergency. 

"You're not the EMA director, but yet, you're kind of the pseudo-EMA director of the city. You just kind of step up and do things, and you really don't wait. But, you also have to balance not stepping in front of anybody and screwing up the system, but at the same time being there to take care of your people," said Mayor Lamb.

Lamb says that recently, he had some time to focus on himself, after focusing on so many others who were affected by the storm. In that time, Lamb had the chance to decompress some thoughts. All that kept going through his mind was the city pool.

"It was so much more than a swimming pool, right? It was a place to gather. It was a place to relax. It was a place for relief. It was a place where the spirit of the community was raised, where a community rallied behind a pool," said Lamb.

The pool was in the path of destruction. Lamb has revisited the pool recently. He says he could still hear children laughing and the water splashing.  

"I stood there and then I turned. I saw a warzone all around it. It was surreal. It was a moment that I can't really explain," said Mayor Lamb. “There's a road back. We were doing great before and we're gonna do even better after." 

Mayor Lamb says that revisiting the pool where memories and family time was had, made him realize that the best is yet to come to the city of Sullivan.

"At the end of the day, as heartbroken as I am and as heavy-hearted as I am, I feel like the calling is gonna be answered over the coming weeks and months and years. I can assure you," said Lamb.

Mayor Lamb wants to let first responders know how much their help and professionalism has been appreciated, and to stay tuned for so much more to come.

 

