Sullivan FFA receives national recognization

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan FFA chapter is being recognized on the national level.
The chapter recently learned it's a finalist for the "National Model of Excellence Award." Only ten chapters across the country are selected as finalists for the award.
To be selected, the group has to host activities that build up the community. They also need to show how they develop leaders and support agriculture.
Leaders of the chapter say the news came as a surprise.
"We have been ranked in the top ten of the state for the past six years, and when we got this notification that we were National Model of Excellence finalists, that was pretty crazy. That definitely was not expected," Kevin Cross said.
The chapter will find out if it won later this fall. The award will be presented at the national convention in November.