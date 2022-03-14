Sullivan County will be testing tornado sirens on Tuesday

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The
crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash
River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this
week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 19.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 9.0 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers due to rainfall last weekend. Minor
flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land. The East Fork White River has crested. The
crest of the White River is near Petersburg. The crest of the Wabash
River is approaching Mount Carmel. Flooding will gradually end this
week, with the last of the flooding forecast to end Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 15.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Monday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 8.5 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sullivan County will be testing tornado sirens on Tuesday

  • 0
Emergency siren

WTHII File Photo 

 By Chris Essex
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind, (WTHI)  - Officials will be testing tornado sirens on Tuesday, March 15 between 10 A.M. until 10:30 AM.
 
Communities throughout the nation will be testing their notification systems in conjunction with National Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
 
These sirens play an important role, as they are designed to alert citizens who may be outdoors. It is unlikely that sirens will be heard inside homes and
closed buildings.
 
Citizens should not call 911 when an outdoor siren is heard. Dispatchers and 911 lines must be kept free to handle potential incoming emergency calls.
 
When severe weather is on the horizon and an outdoor weather siren is heard, that is an indication of a Tornado Warning.
 
A Tornado Warning indicates that a tornado is very likely for that area.
 
Citizens should take immediate cover and connect to local media outlets for more information.
 
Again, sirens heard Tuesday between 10AM-10:30 AM are only a test.

 

 

Recommended for you