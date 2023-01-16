Sullivan county town trying to fix near two decade old mistake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, Dugger residents were made aware that their water bills will double this next month. This comes after not having a clerk-treasurer for some time nearly two decades ago. Now, residents in Dugger are literally paying the consequences.
The raised rate comes after a clerk-treasurer retired early nearly 16 years ago. Between then and now, the city says it missed billing residents for one month of water usage.
Residents today are back-paying a month to make up for the mistake. Jerry Bedwell, the town hall President, spoke on how not having a treasurer all those years ago has impacted the town.
"Consequently they got behind on the billing and just took off from there and it has been that way ever since," he said. "That has put us two months behind on our water and sewage bills."
Residents will have until the beginning of June to pay the bill.
Some in the area are not happy with what is happening. One Dugger resident told News 10 she should not have to pay for a mistake that was made before she lived in the area.
Bedwell explained that he wants residents to know he is trying to work with them and lessen the burden this could bring some families. He says he is just trying to correct something that should have been fixed years ago.
"We know some people are going to be affected worse than others," he said. "So we have spread this out over a four-month period. I am just trying to catch things up and make amends for something that happened 15, 16, 17 years ago."
Bedwell also added that members of the community will not be charged a late fee for the months of February and March.