Sullivan County town put under curfew following acts of vandalism

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - At the start of July, Carlisle adopted the state law for curfew. This decision came after reports of vandalism in the small community. Azalia Barfield was born in Carlisle and has lived in the town since 1994. She says these things shouldn't happen in a place like Carlisle.
"Most people that I know have worked very hard for what they have," she said. "No one, I don't care who you are, you do not have the right to destroy something that belongs to somebody else."
Do you think the creation of a curfew for people under 18 is a good idea?
The current curfew is for children under 17 years old. Ages 15-17 need to remain inside between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. During the week, they must be indoors between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Curfew for children under the age of 15 starts every day at 11 p.m. and lasts until 5 a.m.
Joe Coffman is the town manager. He says, "We are trying to create the most safe, secure and fun environment that you can live in and revitalize our town."
Coffman broke down what types of vandalism the town has seen since the summer began.
"Kicking in some doors on abandoned properties and vandalizing cars," he said. "They are taking condiments out of blessing boxes and squirting them on vehicles like ketchup."
While an official vote for curfew duration won't happen until August 1st during a town board meeting, Barfield knows how long she would like to see it in place.
"I think that it should be in affect for lifetime," she said. " Because these aren't things that people forget about, and I think everybody should be aware."