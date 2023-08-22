 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sullivan county taxpayers to see a rate increase

Discussion during county commissioner meeting

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County is set to decrease its tax base, and potentially increase tax rates, in 2024. This comes after Hoosier Energy was purchased by Hallador Energy. Community leaders met on Monday to discuss how this will impact those in the area. 

The new owners of Hoosier Energy recently got a new assessment for the company value. That value determines how much money the company pays in taxes. The new assessed value is much lower. In fact, it's about $150 million lower. 

The change has county leaders concerned since this will significantly change how much tax revenue the county gets. While it's still not great, county commissioner Ray McCammon says it could be worse. 

"This would have actually been the last year for Hoosier Energy had they not made a deal with Hallador," he said. "There would be zero taxes paid."

To make up for the difference, county leaders are expecting other property taxes to go up. That change won't happen until 2024. 

"Through the transition there was a decrease in the net assess value that is being taxed throughout the county," he said. "So it is nothing the county did or any other unites." 

While taxes will soon be increasing, home-owner taxes are capped at 1% of their property's gross assessed value. If the new tax rate puts their bill above the 1% cap, they wont pay the extra amount. 

This is a benefit for taxpayers, but not the rest of the county. 

"The Southwest School Corporation will be impacted greatly by this," he said. "They are going to have some shortcoming. 

The exact impact on Sullivan County taxpayers will not be released until spring of next year. 

