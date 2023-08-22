Sullivan county taxpayers to see a rate increase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County is set to decrease its tax base, and potentially increase tax rates, in 2024. This comes after Hoosier Energy was purchased by Hallador Energy. Community leaders met on Monday to discuss how this will impact those in the area.
The new owners of Hoosier Energy recently got a new assessment for the company value. That value determines how much money the company pays in taxes. The new assessed value is much lower. In fact, it's about $150 million lower.
The change has county leaders concerned since this will significantly change how much tax revenue the county gets. While it's still not great, county commissioner Ray McCammon says it could be worse.
"This would have actually been the last year for Hoosier Energy had they not made a deal with Hallador," he said. "There would be zero taxes paid."
To make up for the difference, county leaders are expecting other property taxes to go up. That change won't happen until 2024.
"Through the transition there was a decrease in the net assess value that is being taxed throughout the county," he said. "So it is nothing the county did or any other unites."
While taxes will soon be increasing, home-owner taxes are capped at 1% of their property's gross assessed value. If the new tax rate puts their bill above the 1% cap, they wont pay the extra amount.
This is a benefit for taxpayers, but not the rest of the county.
"The Southwest School Corporation will be impacted greatly by this," he said. "They are going to have some shortcoming.
The exact impact on Sullivan County taxpayers will not be released until spring of next year.