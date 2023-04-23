 Skip to main content
Sullivan County supports goes international

SULLVIAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County has received local, state, and federal funds throughout the last month following the deadly tornado.

On Sunday, The Tzuchi foundation, based of of Taiwan, along with County Commissioner John Waterman, is doing its part to help survivors. Sullivan Mayor Clint Lamb spoke on the newest volunteers in Sullivan County. 

"Who would have ever though that the road we have traveled and it is just the beginning," he said. "The love and support that has outpoured form people all across the region, all across the state, all across the country, and now all across the world." 

The Tzuchi foundation represents 126 countries around the world. In its efforts, the foundation will be providing county survivors with an $800 debit card in addition to a gift bag that includes a blanket, clothes, and toys for children. One member spoke on why they continue to help those who need it most. 

"We know that it was a very tragic event that is bringing us together," he said. "But we came here to bring our love, to bring our support to this community here that has been affected." 

The volunteer added that being there for one another is the best kind of support that someone can have in these kinds of situations. 

"It is a blessed opportunity for all of us as volunteers to do what we get to do," he said. "Which is to be here for you, understand your story, feel your pain, share a tear, and hopefully comfort each other." 

Mayor Lamb says this is another step in defying the odds.

"Between the love on our international partners, through the state government, federal government, and local government...we are going to defy the odds on what you guys hear governments can't work," he said. "We are going to show them they can because of the help of folks like you." 

