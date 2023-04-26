Sullivan County students showcase their own businesses and plans for the future

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The CEO Program held its annual Trade Show in Sullivan County.
This program allows students to learn about entrepreneurship through hands-on experience. Students showcased businesses they've been developing on their own over the past year.
The CEO Trade Show featured five students from Sullivan County. From clothing design to automotive work, these students are well on their way to making their dreams come true
Ben Flath is a senior at Sullivan High School. He was just one of the students who showed off their businesses. Flath's startup is called Excursions Automotive Repair.
"I've always been interested in automotive, repairing engines and stuff like that," Flath said. "I just figured I'd start a business that I'm gonna have a degree in and it just works out that way."
Flath is dual enrolled at Ivy Tech where he hopes to graduate with a technical degree in December. After graduation, Flath plans to continue with his entrepreneurship.
"The ultimate goal is to have this business running in about a year or so, and to really expand it not to just automotive repair - to marine, to outdoor vehicles. I have a lot of plans to grow really really big," said Flath.
On top of creating his own business, Flath has also been recognized on the national level. He took part in Midland's National Pitch competition where they had to create a 30-second business pitch. Flath got an honorable mention out of 398 pitches from 52 programs!
Program facilitators say its impact is evident by the way the program has taken off in Wabash Valley schools.
"Specifically Sullivan County here - there's also a Knox County program and a Vigo County program opening up in Terre Haute this coming year. It is definitely increasing and it's an opportunity to keep our kids back to our roots and bring more business back to our area," said Katy Booker, CEO facilitator.
You could see that these five students were excited to showcase something they've been working very hard on. They got to visit with some community members that they could one day help someday with their talents and passion.
"It means a lot because it will really help to grow my business,” said Flath. "With this, tonight, I get to show you who I am, what I know, the classes I'm currently taking and I'll graduate from."
Flath is currently in a soft opening for his business. If you'd like to learn more about his or any of the other student businesses, click here.