Sullivan County student archers aim for national championships

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Last weekend, southwest school corporation student archers competed in state championships in Indianapolis. After a successful weekend of hill all of the targets, students are now preparing to train for nationals.
5 years ago the southwest school corporation in Sullivan County started a student archery club for grades 3 through 12. Now, that same club has 154 total students, or just under 9% of total enrollment.
Mark Hiatt has coached for nine total years, including the last five in Sullivan. He broke down how his teams did last weekend at the state championships.
"We went up there and our elementary team got 2nd place in bullseye and 2nd place in 3D," he said. "Our high school was fifth in both divisions and our middle school team was 2nd in 3D and 4th in bullseye."
With state competition now in the rearview mirror, student archers have their sights set on nationals in Louisville beginning May 10th. Kenzly Wilkins is a first-year archer in fifth grade at Sullivan Elementary school. She says nationals is something she did not ever think was a possibility.
"I am very excited to be able to compete at nationals," she said. "I was not expecting to be this good for my first year, but I am very excited for the fact that I am."
Coach Hiatt added that. of course, it is important that these students compete well. But it is more important that the archers have fun and learn as much as they possibly can.