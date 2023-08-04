Sullivan County street change looks to help make roads safer for neighborhood kids

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - In a city whose motto is "Take Time To Care", it's only right that the safety of the residents come first.
The intersection of N. Main Street and W. Beech Street in Sullivan is now an all way stop for traffic. City leaders say the intersection is one of the busiest spots in the city, especially for children. Brittanie Thompson is a mother of two. She says the added stop sign will serve as a sense of security as a parent.
"I always see, you know, little kids just a few years older than her riding their bikes without parents," she said. "It's a very good community that is about the kids."
In July, the city council passed an ordinance to add the extra stop signs due to safety concerns in a highly traveled area. Between residents spending their time outside for the summer months, at the Sullivan Civic Center, or at City Hall, the stop signs became a necessary addition.
"The progress that has been made here in the city of Sullivan, the traffic increase, the people out and about during this beautiful summer we have had...that's the reasons we have put this 4-way stop sign up here," said JD Wilson, the director of public works in Sullivan.
The addition is new to all in the city. Because of this, Wilson says the city has taken some extra measures to make sure their residents are aware of the change.
"We have put some mobile message boards out to alert them of that," he said. "We put it on our Facebook and our social media sites. This is now a 4-way stop and it is going really well."
Thompson says the addition of the stop signs will make for a safer community all together.
"You know if we didn't have a stop sign then people would get comfortable with the speed and may go 5 or 10 miles per hour faster," she said. "You know because, everybody does that."
