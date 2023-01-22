Sullivan County southwest school corporation set to receive over $100,000 in grants

 Skip to main content
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday it was announced that the Sullivan County southwest school corporation is set to receive a $50,000 grant to enhance online teaching techniques for those in the corporation. 

ADFVB.jpg

The digital learning grant also came with a $15,000 digital learning parent and family support grant. This will allow the school corporation to design a plan to support parents with topics related to educational technology and virtual learning environments. 

Jessica Whitkanack is is the virtual learning coordinator for SWSC and she spoke on what a grant like this could do for a smaller school corporation. 

"I mean $50,000 is no small money especially for a corporation our size," she said. "Anything that we can do to push us to the next level, I mean, it's huge." 

With a portion of the gran the school corporation purchased Canvas Studio. The program is an online communication tool that allows instructors and students to actively collaborate through video and audio media. 

Whitkinack explained why using the grant to acquire a program like Canvas Studio is important by saying, "To help classroom teachers who were making videos on their own, spending their own money, and basically just taking it upon themselves to do something that they didn't really need to do so we are going to help them with that." 

The school corporation was also awarded a $50,000 STEM grant. This money will be used to improve science, technology, engineering, and mathematics learning experiences. 

