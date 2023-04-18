Sullivan County sheriff to seek additional staffing for new jail facility

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - When ground broke in June of 2022 for the new Sullivan County jail the plan was to have it open and operating by spring of 2024. Now while things are on track to finish on time, a new challenge is presenting itself.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt took on this project after beginning his position in January. Since then, delayed parts and poor weather have caused some setbacks. Bobbitt says that even with the delays the project is still on schedule, but now there is another issue.
"I am going to have to go to the council and ask for more staffing," he said. "To go from a 54 bed facility to a 190 bed facility I am going to have to gave more staffing."
News 10 was able to talk with Sullivan County Councilwoman Jackie Monk about staffing the new jail and she shared this statement.
"The county council desires to have professional and quality employees no matter if it's the old jail or the new jail," she said. "We will be working closely with our new sheriff Jason Bobbitt to make sure our county is safe."
Bobbitt says that he will be speaking with the council later this summer at budget hearings. Until then, barring any other setbacks, he says the project will be done on time.
"It's a big thing, I mean, it is a big thing for everybody," he said. "We will have to figure it out once we get in there. They are saying, still, April of next year."
While Bobbitt does understand it will be difficult to fill these positions he will not be accepting applications until later this summer.