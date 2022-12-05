Sullivan County sheriff-elect first order of business

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Jason Bobbitt was elected sheriff in November. He will be taking the place of current Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom as his eight-year term has come to an end.

Cottom spoke on his time as sheriff while also looking ahead toward Bobbitt's future.

"I feel like we have had a good run here," he said. "we are working together, and he has a lot to prepare for."

One of the things Bobbitt has to prepare for is inheriting the Sullivan County jail project. The project began in June and was scheduled to last nearly 18 months. Bobbitt explained that it would not be something that he has to handle alone.

"I will have valuable resources to reach out to for guidance," he said. "It is going to be a learning curve, but we are going to have to move into it eventually when it is done."

Regarding progress on the project, Bobbitt says the building should be operating by this time next year.

"It is coming up," he said. "I don't know when we will actually be able to turn a key in the building and move inmates but I would say it will be in a year or so."