Sullivan County secures property for new jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Leaders in one Wabash Valley county say they are relieved, now that they're one step closer to building a new jail.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom says they've finally secured the property
Sheriff Cottom says he's facing a major overcrowding issue at his jail, just like neighboring counties, but he hasn't faced any lawsuits yet.
He said the county wants to stay proactive, which explains the need for a jail. Recently, the county approved the purchase of property near north section street and U.S 41 for the new jail.
Cottom says the area allows for future expansion. He's thrilled they've made it to this step.
"It's been a lengthy process but we're finally getting to wrap up that design consideration phase and hopefully here towards summer, perhaps we'll be seeing them turn dirt," Cottom said.
Cottom says money from a local option income tax is helping to pay for this jail. Bidding for contractors will begin later this month.