Sullivan County schools receive grant money to create inclusive learning environments

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - In Sullivan, the Southwest School Corporation will be getting $400,000 in grant money.
The Stronger Connections Grant is a part of the bi-partisan Safer Communities Act signed in 2022.
It's goal is to create inclusive learning environments by using strategies that meet students' emotional, social and physical needs.
The school district will use that money to address violence, absent students, access to mental health support, nursing staff, suicide and substance abuse in schools and the community.