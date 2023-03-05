Sullivan County school closing doors at the end of the school year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

Wabash River.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White rivers and several tributaries across central and southern
Indiana. Moderate flooding continues along the Wabash River near
Lafayette.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Lafayette. Much of the White River is in flood with
river levels rising in points downstream of Spencer.  Flooding along
the East Fork White river is expected from Seymour to Williams, with
the crest near Seymour.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with
flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash,
White, and East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet Tuesday,
March 14.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EST Sunday the stage was 23.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EST Sunday was 23.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 9.5 feet Wednesday,
March 15.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY, MARCH 13...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 13.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ the stage was 22.3
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM CST Sunday /9:30 PM EST Sunday/ was 22.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Monday, March 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sullivan County school closing doors at the end of the school year

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rural Community Academy is a Sullivan County charter school that opened in 2003. While it has seen success in the past, after planning finances for the 2023-2024 school year they realized their time was coming to an end. 

"It was the best decision for the students and the people that work here," said Susie Pierce, the board of directors president. She says the decision was made based on future finances and explained tat without taxpayer dollars it has been difficult to keep RCA open.

She said that, "When you only receive two thirds of the money, which is from the state, and receive no county taxpayer money that is kind of hard to do for a small school like us." 

There are other ways for charter schools to receive money like total enrollment. As RCA has seen a decline in enrollment, they have also seen a decile in finances. AS of today the school has nearly 85 students enrolled. Derek Grant, COO of RCA, says that because of this another year is not guaranteed. 

He says, "Due to our enrollment and lack of funding that comes into the school, compared to other schools, we just can't guarantee another full year of operation." 

Grant explained that when the decision was made it was met with a lot of emotion. 

"It has not been a decision based on emotion but it's definitely an emotional decision," he said. "When that vote was handed down it was very sad, a very sad time." 

Peirce says that asking the community to come to RCA with their future in doubt is something that they just could not do. 

"You can't ask people to place their children in here and know that there is a possibility that we may have to close at Christmas," she said. "We can't do that to any family." 

Peirce did say that, while it is never a good thing to see a school close, there is a silver lining. RCA has been a model for three other successful rural charter school in Indiana.

