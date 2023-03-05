Sullivan County school closing doors at the end of the school year

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rural Community Academy is a Sullivan County charter school that opened in 2003. While it has seen success in the past, after planning finances for the 2023-2024 school year they realized their time was coming to an end.
"It was the best decision for the students and the people that work here," said Susie Pierce, the board of directors president. She says the decision was made based on future finances and explained tat without taxpayer dollars it has been difficult to keep RCA open.
She said that, "When you only receive two thirds of the money, which is from the state, and receive no county taxpayer money that is kind of hard to do for a small school like us."
There are other ways for charter schools to receive money like total enrollment. As RCA has seen a decline in enrollment, they have also seen a decile in finances. AS of today the school has nearly 85 students enrolled. Derek Grant, COO of RCA, says that because of this another year is not guaranteed.
He says, "Due to our enrollment and lack of funding that comes into the school, compared to other schools, we just can't guarantee another full year of operation."
Grant explained that when the decision was made it was met with a lot of emotion.
"It has not been a decision based on emotion but it's definitely an emotional decision," he said. "When that vote was handed down it was very sad, a very sad time."
Peirce says that asking the community to come to RCA with their future in doubt is something that they just could not do.
"You can't ask people to place their children in here and know that there is a possibility that we may have to close at Christmas," she said. "We can't do that to any family."
Peirce did say that, while it is never a good thing to see a school close, there is a silver lining. RCA has been a model for three other successful rural charter school in Indiana.