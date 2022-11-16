Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon.
This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle.
We are leaning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
"It's a challenge for me right now to get across both lanes of traffic," he said.
Curtis Horton is just one of many Sullivan County residents who met with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) at Wednesday's open house. It was all to discuss changes to an intersection he uses every day.
"My concern is me trying to get across it with heavy farm equipment," Horton said.
Some Sullivan County residents are excited about the changes and believe it will be a big improvement to the overall safety of the intersection. But others like Horton are frustrated.
"I am sure, in the long run, it will probably be safer for people in their cars and trucks going to work, but I don't think they are really taking in the concerns of the amount of semis and heavy farm machinery that are traveling through that intersection," he said.
Right now, the plan is to turn the area into what is known as a Reduced Conflict Intersection (RCI).
Data shows that in a traditional intersection, there are 42 different conflict points but with an RCI that number is almost reduced in half causing fewer severe crashes.
Here's exactly how an RCI works. Vehicles will go around what is referred to as a J-Curve making it so drivers only have to deal with one direction of traffic at a time.
At the intersection now, drivers like Horton have to cross two lanes of traffic to get across the highway. And despite his other concerns, Horton says this will be advantageous.
"You are only going to have to address either the northbound or the southbound lanes one at a time," he said. "It's not like you are pulling up to the intersection and have to look both ways and try to get across both of them at the same time."
Leaders at INDOT say other options like a stoplight could've been considered, but based on multiple traffic studies the safest route for everyone is to go forward with the RCI.
They say RCI's have been implemented in several locations across the state, reducing fatal and injury crashes by 81%.
And even though there is still some hesitation from some Sullivan County residents, the hope is these changes will be beneficial for preventing future accidents and saving lives. So, drivers like Horton can feel safe next time they're on the road.
Work is expected to begin next summer and be completed by summer 2024.