Sullivan County residents cosplay as their favorite characters

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Cosplay artists in Sullivan County had the chance to show their best work this evening at the inagural SCONPL.
The event took place at the Sullivan County Public Library on Saturday morning. Organizers compared the event to a "mini comi-convention." Those who attended could enjoy food trucks, vendors, and games, all while showing up in cosplay suits.
Jordan Orwig, the director of the Sullivan County Public Library, spoke on what he loved about the first-ever event.
"People will dress up as something from a video game, or an anime, or a movie, or a cartoon, and just try to show off their skills and show that they are part of a fandom," said Orwig.