Sullivan County residents can get free legal help from a new kiosk

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County can now take advantage of new legal assistance.
After being in contact with the Indiana Bar Association, the Sullivan County Public Library has installed a free legal kiosk in its building. Those who are struggling with renting and foreclosure can get help by simply logging into the kiosk.
Jordan Orwig is the library director. He says a feature like this can be a real asset.
"It's very helpful for people who are dealing with something that they'd rather not be. So, this is just one resource that they could be using to help them out in a tough time," he said.
Orwig says the program is expected to expand outside of just housing issues soon.