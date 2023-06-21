Sullivan County receives an extension for help with federal resources after tornado

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier this year in Sullivan County, three people died after a tornado moved through the area. The tornado damaged or destroyed 200 homes and buildings.
In the months since, people have cleared debris and started rebuilding.
Officials received an extension for federal resources.
FEMA and SBA Disaster Recovery staff members will remain in Sullivan for a while longer.
People can now get help with filing paperwork through June 29. The working disaster offices have been combined at the Sullivan City Hall".
The office is open from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.