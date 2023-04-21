Sullivan County receives $1 million for local road projects through Community Crossings Initiative

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Recently, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced that 224 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $133.4 million for local road projects.
Sullivan County was awarded $1 million in state matching. It is the most the county has ever received in the Community Crossings Initiative. John Waterman, a Sullivan County commissioner, says receiving the full amount is a step in the right direction.
"Pretty close to 900 road miles here in Sullivan County," he said. "It is going to be really important this time that we got the full amount. Each district will get an extra three miles of asphalt this year."
The grant will pay for 12 road projects in Sullivan County. All but one include portions of county roads. The list includes:
- County Road W. 850 N. from County Road 300 W. to State Road 63
- Leach Street from Steward Street to Foley Street
- County Road N. 150 E. from County Road 50 N. to County Road 75 N.
- County road N. 975 W. from State Road 154 to County Road 900 W.
- County Road W. 1050 S. From County Road 300 W. to County Road 450 W.
- County Road S. 450 W. from County Road 1050 S. along County Road 450 W.
- County Road E. 750 S. from State Road State Road 159 to County Road 700 E.
- County Road S. 900 E. from State Road 159 S. to end of the road
- County Road 800 E. from State Road 48 to County Road 600 N.
- County Road E. 600 N. from County Road 800 E. to County Road 825 E.
- County Road 600 E. from State Road 54 to County Road 50 N.
- County Road S. 350 E. from State Road 54 to County Road 300 S.
Sullivan County Engineer Jerry Netherlain was unavailable for an interview but did provide a statement saying, "The scope of the project is to place asphalt overlays over the proposed roads in Sullivan County to protect the existing pavements and road structures along with providing a smoother, safer ride for the public."
Waterman says the current road conditions are poor and without the Community Crossings Initiative they would not be able to do as much.
"We are still in pretty bad shape, really, with our road," he said. "In rural areas like this we are hurt by a lot of industries that do not pay fuel tax which is where our road money comes from."
Waterman also mentioned that buds for each project will take place later this month at the county commissioners meeting.