Sullivan County petition aiming to hire full-time animal control officer

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Just a few weeks ago a petition was started in Sullivan County to hire a full-time animal control officer. Locals in the area are saying this is a need, not a want.

In the petition's description, it says, "As it currently is here in Sullivan, Indiana, these responsibilities are being totally ignored or mishandled." One of the current 162 signatures belongs to Brittany Geissman. She runs a pet care service in Sullivan and says the petition has been a long time coming.

"There was a cat killed across the street and there was a Yorkie that was very injured," she said. "That is when the petition started, and absolutely I am going to sign it because I have always felt like we needed animal control in this town."

Geissman says it is at the point where she is scared her customers may be attacked by a stray animal. She even says she has had police in her yard looking for aggressive pets. Sullivan County sheriff Jason Bobbitt says that hiring a full-time animal control officer could help his deputies be more efficient.

"If there was going to be an animal control officer I think that it could help alleviate a road deputies' call volume," he said. "Where they could, possibly, be more proactive instead of taking dog complaints."

But before filling a position that has not yet been made, Bobbitt says there are other roles that need to be addressed.

"I think that it is important that there is an animal control officer, but I have to focus on what I have to focus on right now," he said. "I am going to need more employees to work in this new jail."

Geissman says that this has passed being something that they have just wanted in the area.

"I can't even tell you the amount of animals that have been in here because I found it, or I have tried to call the humane society to come and get it," she said. "It is something that we desperately need in Sullivan."

If you are interested in signing or getting more information on the petition you can visit www.change.org to see the latest updates and the number of signatures obtained.