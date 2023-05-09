Sullivan County Park and Lake receives $7,500 grant

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Park and Lake recently received a grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. With the help of RJL Solutions, the Sullivan County Park and Lake board members have developed a long-term plan to put the grant money towards dredging the lake.
It will be a multi-year project, starting this summer, and will begin by updating the length, depth, and sediment composition study done back in 2010. This update will help the board know what sections of the lake need attention first. Christopher Egge is a board member for the park and lake and explained why the grant is so important.
"This board does have the matching funds to get started but we are not as healthy as we should be to tackle a project like this," he said. "We want to make sure that we are ready 15 years from now when it is time to do it again."
Some people in the community have concerns about the project.
"You have to know where you are going to put this material," one member said. "Where is it going to go? Are you going to pump it somewhere?"
Other say the project would help make their properties more accessible.
"How many people live in these coves that do not have access to their docks because there is less than a foot of water under their dock?," another member asked. "I can't even get my shallow water boat in there halfway because it is less than a foot deep."
The DNR says the project could be out for bid as early as next week with work starting at the end of the month or early June.