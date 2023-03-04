Sullivan County middle schoolers enjoy hands-on learning at STEM Fest

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley middle school students enjoyed a day full of hands-on learning experiences.
Purdue Extension hosted the 11th Annual Stem Fest at Sullivan Middle School. Students enjoyed fun presentations on science, technology, engineering, and math!
Activities included robotics, virtual reality, music, art, and much more. Organizers hope this event sparks an interest in students.
"We like to incorporate it for our school kids because it really opens the world. They can see how things work. It can spark interest in 4-H projects, hobbies, but most importantly, they can find career paths through these things," said Josie Murry, Purdue Extension agent in agriculture.
Organizers are already looking forward to next year's stem fest.