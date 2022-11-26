Sullivan County man arrested for vehicle theft

DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to an area in Dugger, Indiana for an unwanted guest. He was reportedly armed with a firearm.
They identified him as Brant Boyd of Dugger, Indiana. They say Boyd was a suspect in a stolen vehicle case from earlier in the day.
When he was located, Boyd tried to run but was quickly apprehended.
They say Boyd was uncooperative with officers regarding the whereabouts of his handgun. Deputies obtained a search warrant for Boyd's vehicle and eventually found the handgun.
Boyd is charged with the following:
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Level 5 Felony)
- Vehicle Theft (Level 6 Felony)
- Resisting Law Enforcement (Class A Misdemeanor)