Sullivan County leaders say the new correctional facility is ahead of schedule

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In April 2024, Sullivan County Sheriff Jason Bobbitt will be handed the keys to the new Sullivan County jail. Before that happens, he says there are a lot of boxes that must be checked.
The new building will have 180 beds. the old facility was designed for 34 inmates. Before inmates can be moved there are a few things that must happen. Sullivan county Sheriff Jason Bobbitt says the new building also comes with new technology. From large scale communications to touch screen throughout the buildings, Bobbitt says his staff must be comfortable with the new facility.
"I would foresee that administration moving up there first and getting training done for the correctional officers before we move any inmates," he said. "It's going to be baby steps moving inmates in there."
When News 10 last spoke to Sheriff Bobbitt, he explained he would need to hire more staff before moving in to the new jail. After a recent budget hearing, he says right now they are okay with the staff they have, but that could all change.
"It makes sense," he said. "With the inmates that we currently have in the building we are okay on correctional officers. As we build population in the new building I will have to start adding correctional officers."
Due to the current jail's size, the county sometimes has to house inmates in other counties. When that happens the county has to pay fees. Right now it's costing Sullivan county $547,000 every year. More space in the new jail will help bring that cost down. but that isn't the only reason why Bobbitt wants to move in as soon as possible.
"There is a one year warranty on the jail," he said. "That's not one year from the date we move the inmates in it's one day from when they hand me the keys and say here you go. So we want to work out all the bugs before that year is up."