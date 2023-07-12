Sullivan County leaders recognized by FEMA for tornado recovery efforts

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - FEMA is recognizing the people who helped get Sullivan back on its feet.
The agency awarded certificates of recognition to county leaders today. The certificates honor the hard work and dedication each person has for their community.
FEMA says each person jumped into action the moment the tornado hit.
"Leaders don't step up in order to get recognized. Leaders lead because it's what they do. We just feel it very important to be able to recognize their hard work and their dedication to their communities." Said Brian Schiller, a Federal Coordinating Officer for FEMA.
Four people were recognized today.
They included Mayor Clint Lamb, JD Wilson, Holly Bryant, and Jim Pirtle.