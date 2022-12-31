Sullivan County leaders approve solar project tax abatements

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley county is one step closer to introducing five new solar projects to the community. This is all to make an impact on our local environment.
Sullivan County leaders are taking the next steps to bring new solar projects to the area. Just this week, commissioners approved two tax abatements to move the projects along.
The first abatement is for the approval of solar project road use.
County commissioner Ray McCammon spoke on why it is important for this to be approved by saying, "Supplies, materials, trucks, equipment - we want to make sure that when they are done building this project that our roads are still in good shape."
The second approved abatement is for if things go south with any or all of the projects.
It is a decommission abatement that requires each company to carry 125% of the decommission value in a bond or a letter of credit. McCammon broke down what would have to happen in order for the companies to go into decommission.
"If for some reason the project would fail, basically 12 months after there is no production of electricity, they have to start the decommissioning process or else we will."
Matt Chickadaunce, a county councilman, explained why this abatement in particular is so important for those living in or around the areas of these projects.
"Without an abatement, they could just leave and a land owner is stuck with all of this equipment to get rid of," he said. "So we have a lot of wording involved in this that protects everybody."
Chickadaunce mentioned that everything that happens in the county is done for the people inside of it and that is no different in this situation.