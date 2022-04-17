Sullivan County Easter Eggstravaganza

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Easter festivities continue with an extra special event in Sullivan County.
The Sullivan County Park and Lake "Kids Corral" hosted an egg hunt on Saturday! It was not your average egg hunt -- it was an "Easter Eggstravaganza!"
Over 700 kids came out to collect over 3,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes! There was also a craft session and a wagon ride with the Easter Bunny himself!
The director of the club says this is just one of their many themed weekends.
"Just love the kids, I love this lake. I love camping here and being here. There wasn't much for the kids to do...so I took the initiative to start themed weekends," Lisa Brooks said.
The next themed weekend is set for Mother's Day. There will be crafts, cookies and tea with mom, and a dance.