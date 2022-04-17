 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west
central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sullivan County Easter Eggstravaganza

  • 0

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Easter festivities continue with an extra special event in Sullivan County.

The Sullivan County Park and Lake "Kids Corral" hosted an egg hunt on Saturday! It was not your average egg hunt -- it was an "Easter Eggstravaganza!"

Over 700 kids came out to collect over 3,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes! There was also a craft session and a wagon ride with the Easter Bunny himself!

The director of the club says this is just one of their many themed weekends.

"Just love the kids, I love this lake. I love camping here and being here. There wasn't much for the kids to do...so I took the initiative to start themed weekends," Lisa Brooks said.

The next themed weekend is set for Mother's Day. There will be crafts, cookies and tea with mom, and a dance.

Recommended for you