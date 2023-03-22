Sullivan County driver pulled from burning vehicle by good Samaritan

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Shelburn man has a reason to be thankful after a passerby pulled him from a burning car.
It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 at US 41 and Johnson Street.
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they received reports a car had crashed into a tree, bursting into flames. That driver was identified as Josiah Terry.
That's when another driver, Darryn Bucklers, stopped and pulled Terry out of the burning car.
Terry was sent to a Terre Haute hospital for treatment.
Police believe he fell asleep behind the wheel.