Sullivan County driver pulled from burning vehicle by good Samaritan

By Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Shelburn man has a reason to be thankful after a passerby pulled him from a burning car.

It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 at US 41 and Johnson Street.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says they received reports a car had crashed into a tree, bursting into flames. That driver was identified as Josiah Terry.

That's when another driver, Darryn Bucklers, stopped and pulled Terry out of the burning car.

Terry was sent to a Terre Haute hospital for treatment.

Police believe he fell asleep behind the wheel.

