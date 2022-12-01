Sullivan County clerk's office launches new app

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sullivan County has released an app that allows people to connect with the circuit clerk.
Instead of visiting the courthouse, residents can now do it from their smartphones.
The app allows residents to make payments, court cases, and marriage licenses.
You can also meet the team in the county clerk's office.
Sullivan County Clerk Tonya Bedwell says Sullivan is the first county in Indiana to do this. She feels the app is a new way to connect with the community.
"It feels great to be a leader and not always a follower in doing things. So I think this is great for Sullivan County," Bedwell said.
You can download the app for free in the app store by searching "Sullivan Clerk, IN."