Sullivan County 3rd graders learn about farming during annual Ag Day

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local 3rd graders learned what it takes to work in agriculture.
The Sullivan FFA hosted its annual 3rd grade ag day.
Students took a hayride, "interacted with some livestock, and even played a few rounds of golf.
Leaders with the Sullivan FFA say they hope that the young students start their ag careers now.
"We really hope they have a good time today and really hope that they learn something from this event, and it inspires them to go ask their parents to go get some livestock, join f-f-a when they're older and able to," Carol Witt, with the Sullivan FFA, said.
This was the 25th year for the event and the 2nd year of it being held at the Southwest School Corporation ag center.