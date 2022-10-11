Sullivan community redevelopment efforts continue to move forward

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Over the last ten years, the city of Sullivan and its mayor, Clint Lamb, have attempted to revitalize the community by constructing new homes.
When Mayor Lamb took office ten years ago, Sullivan's population had declined every year since 1980. Because of this, there was a surplus of old and abandoned homes.
Then came the "They Gotta Go" program.
The program allowed the city to buy back land, demolish old properties, and build new and updated homes.
Lamb says he wants to see Sullivan become a thriving community in the Wabash Valley.
"At the end of the day, the city of Sullivan is the place to live," Lamb said. "We will be that shining city on the hill here in the Wabash Valley."
Since Lamb took office, over 100 properties have been demolished in preparation for new projects.
509 S. Main St. is a perfect example. The previously abandoned lot was purchased by the city and auctioned away.
The home was demolished in two days, and just 60 days later, the house was complete.
Lamb says revitalization will always be around by saying, "Community development never ends, right? You are always going to have housing issues. You are always going to have dilapidated properties."
Lamb explained the key to the future is having people in the community.
The Mayor realizes that if action is not taken to reinvest in the community now, it may end up being too late.
"Now you ask about the next 10, 15, 20 years...that is exactly why we are doing this," he said. "If we don't, there isn't going to be a 10, or 15, or 20 years, right?"