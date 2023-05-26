Sullivan community honors fallen service members

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People across the Wabash Valley are honoring service men and women this weekend.
One of those tributes is at Center Ridge Cemetery in Sullivan. The American Legion and volunteers placed about 1,300 American flags Friday.
Each flag represents a veteran buried in the community.
Those helping oversee the effort say it's important to honor those who served the country.
"When you drive by and see all of the flags out there, it kind of grabs your attention," Bob Emmons from the Sullivan American Legion said.
Volunteers from the city, the gas company, the Boy Scouts and community members all helped Friday.