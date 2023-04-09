Sullivan community coming together on Easter Sunday

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Easter Sunday is a day for gathering in any community. But in the city of Sullivan, this Easter means a little bit more following the storm that swept through just over a week ago.
The night of March 31st will be remembered by those in Sullivan County forever. Over a week removed from a tornado that caused so much devastation and many are trying to regain a sense of normalcy.
Joseph and Valerie Reed lost their home in the carnage. They say spending this holiday with their church family at Westside Church in Sullivan was something they knew they had to do.
"We had two families from this church family come and rescue us from the scene," said Valerie Reed. "So, I mean, from the get-go it has been nothing but encouragement, help, and they have taken care of us."
Jason Jones became the pastor at westside just six weeks ago. he visited with the Reed family in the hours following the destruction. Jones described what the next morning was like by saying, "When I met him [Joseph} on Saturday morning and he is just standing on top of a pile of sticks that used to be his home...he comes down and hugs me and says everything is gone. I hugged him, we turned and looked at his family, and I said Joe nothing is gone. You lost possessions but your entire family is still here with you."
Pastor Jones expressed the gratitude that, not only the Reed family feels, but the entire community of Sullivan.
"Joe and Val lost everything, but yet they still felt like they had everything," he said. "They still feel a ton of hope from the love that this family has surrounded them with. There is still hope in that, there is still hope in community, people love you and are surrounding you."
Despite needing all of the help possible, Mr. Reed is eager to continue helping others impacted from last week's storm.
"Just like us, you know we are going to need help," he said. "I want to offer my help to people too. That is Sullivan, that is what we do."
The Reed family explained that the community of Sullivan will be going through this for weeks, months, and even years. They also say that their ability to be there for one another in this community is what will get Sullivan through it in the end.