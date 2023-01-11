Sullivan Co. traffic stop lands Linton man behind bars on gun and drug charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Linton man will face charges after a Sullivan County traffic stop.
It happened Tuesday night just after 9:30 on County Road 890 South near County Road 600 East.
Indiana State Police says the driver, Barry St. John, 66, of Linton, was pulled over for an "equipment violation."
Police said they noticed signs of criminal activity and searched his car. In the car, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, LSD, and two handguns.
He also allegedly refused to take a field sobriety or chemical test.
Police said St. John has a criminal history that prevents him from having a weapon.
He was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony (2 counts)
- Serious Violent Felon in Possession of Firearm, Level 4 Felony (2 counts)
- Operating Vehicle While Intoxicated (refusal), Class A Misdemeanor
- Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor