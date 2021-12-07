Sullivan Co. school officials say they are heartbroken after the death of a 4th grader and her mom, an employee of the school, in a crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County elementary school posted on social media following the death of a mom and her 10-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning.

We first told you Ashley Hedden and her daughter, Grace, were killed after police said a man ran a stop sign - hitting their car.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sullivan Elementary School discussed the tragic events.

Grace was a fourth-grader at the school, and her mom, Ashley, worked on the school's cafeteria staff.

The school said counseling and support services would be available at the school on Wednesday morning.

The school has canceled all after-school activities and Christmas programs for the week.