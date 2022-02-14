Sullivan City Pool fundraising efforts going stronger than ever!

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan Parks and Recreation board was just awarded a huge sum of money And its all going toward the big revitalization efforts for the Sullivan City pool!
The recreation board just received nearly $368,000 in grant funds from the in grant funds from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources/Division of State Parks (DNR).
The fundraising efforts have been going on for almost a year now. Sullivan Mayor Lamb says these funds are putting the community one step closer to accomplishing this huge project. The pool is projected to open in Summer 2022.
Fundraising, community events, and grant efforts will continue. To donate to the Sullivan City Pool, click here. To discuss potential fundraising opportunities and events, contact Jamie Woodruff at jamie.woodruff@cityofsullivan.in.gov.