Sullivan City Police Departments gets a sizable grant

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Sullivan Police Department received a $42,000 grant.
This was through the Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Program. This money will be used to hire a 7th officer for the department. The director of public safety says this will help police officers do their job more effectively and continue to keep their community safe.
"With budget restrictions and not having a lot of money to pay for additional officers this grant is going to allow us to bring in that 7th officer to assist PD and handle call volume and work with the city," says Donavan Kellams.
The 7th officer has already started on the Sullivan City Police Department.