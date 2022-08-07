Sullivan City Fire Department honors fallen firefighter

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in the City of Sullivan are remembering the life of a fallen hero today.
The Sullivan City Fire Department held a memorial for fallen firefighter -- Ray Jordan. It was downtown at the First Responder Memorial.
Jordan died in the line of duty on August 3rd, 1947. He was responding to a fire where he became ill from heat exhaustion and shock.
Jordan's son, David, was there. He was just 4-years-old when he passed. He says he's proud to be his father's son, but it was hard living a life without him.
"It does leave a large void in your life. When you grow up living a life without your father knowing how they died, it was rough. It was not easy," David Jordan said.
2022 marks 75 years of his passing.