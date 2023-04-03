Sullivan baby survives tornado with her family in her first week of life

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Families throughout Sullivan have had their lives changed over night, following Friday's EF3 tornado. Including Madison Collins, her husband, and their one-week-old child, Mylee.
Madison Collins is a 21-year-old from Linton who just three months ago moved into her new house in Sullivan with her husband Noah Phegley. Collins said this last year has been a year for many "firsts". She got married, bought her first home, and she had her first child. Mylee Phegley was born March 24th, just one week before the devastating tornado. When the tornado sirens went off, Madison only cared about one thing.
"I just remember, I kept praying to God, please don't take my baby," she said. "That is all I cared about. I didn't care about what happened to me, I just cared about her. She is just a week old, you know? She just came into this world and if we lost her I don't think I would have been able to recover from that."
Just before the storm hit, Noah Phegley, the father of Mylee, rushed everyone into the bathroom where they took shelter and covered their child who was in a car seat. When the sounds of the destruction finally stopped, Phegley realized what had just happened.
"I just looked and talked to them," he said. "Everything was okay...I realized everything was going to be alright given that we have everything that we do."
Despite losing belongings and a home that they had only had for three months, Collins says there is one thing that keeps her positive.
"To look at her and know that she is here and she is okay, that is what keeps me going," she said. "When I look at this and I see all of the heartbreak, but then I look at her little face, it all feels better."