Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White. Minor flooding along the lowest
reaches of the White will continue at least into the weekend and
along the Wabash River into next week. Minor flooding primarily
impacts local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

The White River has crest and is falling. A secondary crest on the
Wabash is at Covington late Monday morning.

Additional rainfall expected through Wednesday may prolong flooding
along the Wabash River and lower White. Those with interests along
these rivers should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was
17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Monday /10:30 AM EDT Monday/ was 17.8
feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall Wednesday morning. It will rise to
18.0 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood
stage early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sullivan baby survives tornado with her family in her first week of life

  • Updated
  • 0
FG.jpg

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Families throughout Sullivan have had their lives changed over night, following Friday's EF3 tornado. Including Madison Collins, her husband, and their one-week-old child, Mylee.

Madison Collins is a 21-year-old from Linton who just three months ago moved into her new house in Sullivan with her husband Noah Phegley. Collins said this last year has been a year for many "firsts". She got married, bought her first home, and she had her first child. Mylee Phegley was born March 24th, just one week before the devastating tornado. When the tornado sirens went off, Madison only cared about one thing. 

"I just remember, I kept praying to God, please don't take my baby," she said. "That is all I cared about. I didn't care about what happened to me, I just cared about her. She is just a week old, you know? She just came into this world and if we lost her I don't think I would have been able to recover from that." 

Just before the storm hit, Noah Phegley, the father of Mylee, rushed everyone into the bathroom where they took shelter and covered their child who was in a car seat. When the sounds of the destruction finally stopped, Phegley realized what had just happened.

"I just looked and talked to them," he said. "Everything was okay...I realized everything was going to be alright given that we have everything that we do." 

Despite losing belongings and a home that they had only had for three months, Collins says there is one thing that keeps her positive.

"To look at her and know that she is here and she is okay, that is what keeps me going," she said. "When I look at this and I see all of the heartbreak, but then I look at her little face, it all feels better." 

