Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church celebrates 125 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local church celebrated a big milestone today!
Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church celebrated 125 years in Terre Haute. This church is a multi-generational congregation that offers many services and ministries not only on Sundays - but throughout the week.
Andy Fishback is the pastor at Sugar Grove Methodist. He says that it's amazing to see how far the congregation has come.
"Electricity wasn't really even a thing in town. So many things have happened, that to think that after all those years, we still have a congregation that loves God and loves people, is quite an accomplishment," said Pastor Fishback.
Pastor Fishback invites anyone interested to come visit the church!