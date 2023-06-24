 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church celebrates 125 years

  • Updated
  • 0

Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church celebrates 125 years

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local church celebrated a big milestone today!

Sugar Grove Free Methodist Church celebrated 125 years in Terre Haute. This church is a multi-generational congregation that offers many services and ministries not only on Sundays - but throughout the week.

Andy Fishback is the pastor at Sugar Grove Methodist. He says that it's amazing to see how far the congregation has come.

"Electricity wasn't really even a thing in town. So many things have happened, that to think that after all those years, we still have a congregation that loves God and loves people, is quite an accomplishment," said Pastor Fishback.

Pastor Fishback invites anyone interested to come visit the church!

Recommended for you