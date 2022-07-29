Sudden spike of break-ins in Casey

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey, Illinois Police Department is warning people about an unusually high number of break-ins lately.
As the police work on investigating current break-in cases, they remind residents to be sure to lock their belongings. That means keeping cars locked, valuables out of sight, and doors and windows of homes locked.
If you have a security or trail camera, police encourage you to check if they are working properly.
If you notice anything suspicious or have information, police ask that you to call this number: (217) 330-5656