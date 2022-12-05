"Such a magical night" winter jubilee for dads and daughters at children's museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Children's Museum is bringing back a festive event this holiday season.
The 7th annual Daughter's Winter Jubilee is making it's return on December 10.
Daughters and dads will be served dinner, go on a ride in a limo, dance, and have fun with educational activities. Children need to be three to 12 years old to participate.
"It's such a magical night! It's so much fun for daughters and the important men in their life- so, their dads, their uncles, grandpas, stepdads, brothers. Just a really fun night at the museum." Said Susan Turner, Executive Director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum.
It's taking place December 10 from 6 until 9 o'clock in the evening. To get your tickets, go here.