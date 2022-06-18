Successful weekend for Special Olympics Indiana 2022 Summer Games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to go for the Gold with Special Olympics Indiana 2022 Summer Games and we got an inside look at some of this year's events.
This year more than 2,000 athletes from 56 delegations came from every corner of the state to show off their skills. From eight to 89 years old, it was a weekend of competition for all ages.
This year's events include bocce, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, track and field, and volleyball!
One athlete tells us this weekend is much more than just a competition to him.
"It's just the excitement of being around friends, seeing people that I haven't seen in awhile, getting together, and just talking," Michael Vanarsdall, one of the athletes, said. "Having a good time and catching up -- It's nice to do the sport but its better to see everyone else."
This was the first full in-person competition since 2019, and organizers say this weekend was a huge success!
"You can see it with the smiles of our athletes," Carla Knapp, Director of Marketing and Communications, said. "The family members who come down here to support those athletes. Everyone has been so filled with joy and positivity. The accomplishments these athletes have achieved, the medals, all of it is paying off. All of their hard work is paying off.
Congratulations to all Special Olympic Indiana athletes who competed this year and we can't wait to see you back in Terre Haute next year!