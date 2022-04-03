"Success For All and How We Get There" - Autism Rocks and Rolls to host autism gala

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - April is National Autism Awareness month!
One young Wabash Valley man has made it his mission to celebrate people on the spectrum!
You may remember Sam Mitchell -- he is a teenager living with autism and the host of the "Autism Rocks and Rolls" podcast. Sam uses his platform to take the stigma off of autism and create an inclusive environment.
He and his mom Gina want to change the narrative on the way success is measured. Sam says no matter who are you are or what your struggle may be -- there is success in everyone.
"There is success in someone whether it's getting the mail every day or whether it's having a mansion. I mean, they're both equally successful. It's not one over the other," host Sam Mitchell said.
Autism Rocks and Rolls is hosting a special gala on April 16th in honor of Autism Awareness Month. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be food trucks, a silent auction, autism booths, and music!
There will also be educational and inspirational speeches given from Sam, himself, and Dr. Temple Grandin. Grandin is a world-renowned autism advocate.
"We love autism month. We love April. That gives everybody a chance to shine, but what I would encourage everybody...is to celebrate everybody 365 days a year," Gina Mitchell said.
Tickets are $20.
If you would like to purchase a ticket you can do so here.
If you would like to pay credit card, PayPal, Venmo, or cash for printed tickets, you can email info@autismrocksandrolls.com or call Gina Mitchell at 812-699-7811.