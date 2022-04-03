 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute down to Riverton.

.Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the
Wabash River from Montezuma downstream.  Flooding on the Wabash River
will persist through late Tuesday for some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by noon Monday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 6.7 feet Wednesday,
April 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"Success For All and How We Get There" - Autism Rocks and Rolls to host autism gala

  • 0

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - April is National Autism Awareness month!

One young Wabash Valley man has made it his mission to celebrate people on the spectrum!

Sam Mitchell - host of Autism Rocks and Rolls podcast

You may remember Sam Mitchell -- he is a teenager living with autism and the host of the "Autism Rocks and Rolls" podcast. Sam uses his platform to take the stigma off of autism and create an inclusive environment.

He and his mom Gina want to change the narrative on the way success is measured. Sam says no matter who are you are or what your struggle may be -- there is success in everyone.

"There is success in someone whether it's getting the mail every day or whether it's having a mansion. I mean, they're both equally successful. It's not one over the other," host Sam Mitchell said.

Autism Rocks and Rolls is hosting a special gala on April 16th in honor of Autism Awareness Month. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

There will be food trucks, a silent auction, autism booths, and music!

There will also be educational and inspirational speeches given from Sam, himself, and Dr. Temple Grandin. Grandin is a world-renowned autism advocate.

"We love autism month. We love April. That gives everybody a chance to shine, but what I would encourage everybody...is to celebrate everybody 365 days a year," Gina Mitchell said.

Tickets are $20.

If you would like to purchase a ticket you can do so here.

If you would like to pay credit card, PayPal, Venmo, or cash for printed tickets, you can email info@autismrocksandrolls.com or call Gina Mitchell at 812-699-7811.

