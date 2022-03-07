Study links even mild Covid-19 to changes in the brain

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Wildcat Creek.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of
rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM
EST /945 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Wildcat Creek.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of
rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM
EST /945 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 19.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.9
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Wildcat Creek.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to the one to over two and a half inches of
rain received from Saturday night through this morning. Minor
flooding is expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks,
and agricultural land.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1045 PM
EST /945 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Study links even mild Covid-19 to changes in the brain

  • 0
Study links even mild Covid-19 to changes in the brain

The red-yellow regions are the parts of the brain that shrink the most in the 401 SARS- CoV-2 infected participants, compared with the 384 non-infected participants. These areas are related to the sense of smell, and include the parahippocampal gyrus, the orbitofrontal cortex and the insula. We present the results in half of the brain (the left hemisphere, with inferior, side and medial views), on an average brain that has been "inflated" to show the nooks and crannies of the brain.

 G. Douaud, in collaboration with Anderson Winkler and Saad Jbabdi, University of Oxford and NIH.

People who have even a mild case of Covid-19 may have accelerated aging of the brain and other changes to it, according to a new study.

The study, published Monday in the journal Nature, is believed to be the largest of its kind. It found that the brains of those who had Covid-19 had a greater loss of gray matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who didn't have Covid-19. Many of those changes were in the area of the brain related to the sense of smell.

"We were quite surprised to see clear differences in the brain even with mild infection," lead author Gwenaëlle Douaud, an associate professor of neurosciences at the University of Oxford, told CNN in an email.

Douaud and her colleagues evaluated brain imaging from 401 people who had Covid-19 between March 2020 and April 2021, both before infection and an average of 4½ months after infection. They compared the results with brain imaging of 384 uninfected people similar in age, socioeconomics and risk factors such as blood pressure and obesity. Of the 401 infected people, 15 had been hospitalized.

The 785 participants were between the ages of 51 and 81 and were all part of the UK Biobank, an ongoing government health database of 500,000 people begun in 2012.

Douaud explained that it is normal for people to lose 0.2% to 0.3% of gray matter every year in the memory-related areas of the brain as they age, but in the study evaluation, people who had been infected with the coronavirus lost an additional 0.2% to 2% of tissue compared with those who hadn't been infected.

In addition to imaging, the participants were tested for their executive and cognitive function using the Trail Making Test, a tool used to help detect cognitive impairments associated with dementia and test a person's brain processing speed and function. The researchers found that those who had the greatest brain tissue loss also performed the worst on this exam.

Although the areas of the brain most affected appear to be related to the olfactory system, Douaud said it wasn't clear why that was the case.

"Since the abnormal changes we see in the infected participants' brains might be partly related to their loss of smell, it is possible that recovering it might lead to these brain abnormalities becoming less marked over time. Similarly, it is likely that the harmful effects of the virus (whether direct, or indirect via inflammatory or immune reactions) decrease over time after infection. The best way to find out would be to scan these participants again in one or two years' time," she said.

Douaud added that the researchers anticipate reimaging and testing the participants in one or two years.

And while the study finds some association between infection and brain function, it's still not clear why. Previous studies have shown people with significant and repeated loss of smell also have an associated loss of gray matter. However, this study did not evaluate whether people actually had a loss of smell.

The authors cautioned that the findings were only of a moment in time but noted that they "raise the possibility that longer-term consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection might in time contribute to Alzheimer's disease or other forms of dementia."

The findings were noticeable, but they weren't enough to cause alarm, said Dr. Richard Isaacson, a neurologist and director of the Florida Atlantic University Center for Brain Health. Isaacson was not involved in the study.

Isaacson said the findings were noticeable for clinicians, but he added that the overall impact on individuals was difficult to determine and could be small. "It's really hard to know the long-term clinical impact and quality of life impact in a situation like this," he said.

"The brain may be affected by other mechanisms such as immune, inflammatory, vascular or psychological/behavioral change but not direct infection," said Dr. Alan Carson, a professor of neuropsychiatry at the Center for Clinical Brain Sciences at the University of Edinburgh, who was not involved in the study.

"What this study almost certainly shows is the impact, in terms of neural changes," he said. "But I don't think it helps us understand the mechanisms underpinning cognitive change after Covid infection."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you