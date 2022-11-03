 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Study finds majority of Indiana communities are dealing with a "Childcare Gap"

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new study finds that the majority of Indiana communities are dealing with a "Childcare Gap."

Childcare Gap

The gap comes from an increasing workforce shortage and the rising cost of childcare.

One childcare center says the gap is impacting their business in the Wabash Valley.

Sarah Dyer is the Director of Maple Avenue Treehouse Childcare Ministry.

She says since the pandemic, they have been struggling to find staff. Having fewer workers means they're not able to take care of as many children.

Have you had a hard time finding childcare?

You voted:

"It's affected how we run our facility. We can take a lot more children, but we only have children that we have staffing for," said Dyer.

"Early Learning Indiana" says the lack of qualified caregivers is something many Hoosier communities are dealing with.

"Staffing is a real concern all across the state of in. I just checked, and Vigo County is a little better than the state-wide average, but just a little bit. Overall 9% down of childcare workforce since pre-pandemic times," said Maureen Weber, President and CEO of "Early Learning Indiana."

Another reason the childcare gap is widening is the cost. The amount parents pay each year has steadily gone up. That's partly because the cost of running the facilities has risen. Dyer says she does not want to increase costs for parents.

"Our goal really as a non for profit is to provide affordable childcare for families, and so being able to have that grant money and update things, not having to pass that cost onto parents, has been great," said Dyer.

Dyer receives calls daily about childcare enrollment, but until they get more staff, they can't fill those spots.

"Knowing that I can take them if I had just one or two more staff members, I just feel horrible knowing that I can't help that family out," said Dyer.

Dyer says the Maple Avenue Daycare currently has two positions open. She hopes to fill those spots up soon.

If you're interested in applying, you can contact the Maple Avenue Treehouse Childcare Ministry at 812-235-2771.

Recommended for you