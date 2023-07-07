Studio finally gets to host July 4 event

Studio 12 gave the public a little something extra to celebrate.
The organization had to cancel its Fourth of July celebration after storms last week caused widespread damage and power outages across Terre Haute that lingered into this week.
On Friday, Studio 12 revived its holiday celebration by combining it part with the First Friday festivities in the 12 Points area.
The event included kids activities, food and little contests, including the second annual pie eating competition.
"Everyone is going to have such a great time coming out and being a community together," said Delilah Rixner, a 12 Points events committee member.