Studio 12 is hoping to provide 300 Thanksgiving Day meals to families in need - Here's how you can help!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is coming together to help more families in need this holiday season.
Over in the 12 Points neighborhood, one local business is looking for your help in helping others.
Last year, Studio 12 provided around 100 Thanksgiving meals to families in need. And this year, they are hoping to triple that number.
Here's how you can help!
A $20 donation will feed a family of three.
Cash donations are needed most, but food donations will be accepted too. For every $5 you donate, you get a chance to win a free pie for your family.
Through these donations, free meals will be offered to anyone in need beginning at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. This will be outside Studio 12. Volunteers are also offering free deliveries.
To donate to the cause, click here. To find out more ways you can help, click here.